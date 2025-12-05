Advertisement
    Bitcoin and Solana Are the Future: Anthony Scaramucci

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 5/12/2025 - 16:42
    Solana becomes the center of attention as Anthony Scaramucci expresses belief that it is one of the top cryptocurrencies making headwinds and capable of dominating the future of digital finance.
    Bitcoin and Solana Are the Future: Anthony Scaramucci
    Cover image via U.Today
    Anthony Scaramucci, a renowned crypto investor and SkyBridge founder, has stirred debates across the crypto community after declaring that Bitcoin, Solana, and Avalanche are the future of blockchain infrastructure.

    The prominent crypto investor made his claims to CNBC during the latest Squawk Box event, when he expressed belief that the crypto ecosystem is about to step into a new era driven by tokenization, smarter financial infrastructure, and real-world adoption.

    Scaramucci praises Solana for its speed

    According to Scaramucci, as more assets spanning from real estate to equities to collectibles increasingly move on-chain in the near future, only crypto assets with the necessary infrastructure will be able to lead the market when the time comes.

    He explained that Solana is one of the few blockchains that is adequately equipped to meet the demands of the market in the future due to its speed, reliance, and low transaction cost, thereby positioning it as a global standard for tokenized assets.

    While he further emphasized Solana’s high throughput and consistency, Scaramucci expressed confidence that Solana is strongly built for lasting relevance rather than short-lived speculation.

    According to Scaramucci, the traditional and digital ecosystem is heading toward a world with three or four major blockchain networks which would lead the general space. Thus, he specifically mentioned that Bitcoin, Solana, and Avalanche are the ones he sees rising to such a level as the market matures.

    Following his strong faith in the future prospects of Solana, Scaramucci further revealed that Solana makes up one of the largest portions of both SkyBridge’s and his personal portfolio. He noted that the firm invested early, just as it did with Bitcoin years ago.

    #Bitcoin #Solana #Anthony Scaramucci
