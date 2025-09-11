Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Binance’s CZ Reveals Best Way to Improve Economy, Hinting At Crypto Reserve

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 12:44
    Binance founder CZ names two key things, one is destructive for an economy, the other is the best way to heal it
    Advertisement
    Binance’s CZ Reveals Best Way to Improve Economy, Hinting At Crypto Reserve
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Changpeng Zhao, the founder and former chief executive officer of the world’s largest exchange, Binance, has taken to his official X account to comment on the news of the Indian rupee crashing against the US dollar.

    Advertisement

    CZ shared his hot take on what is happening with the global economies at the moment, hinting that crypto may serve as a good tool and help countries prosper.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/10/2025 - 11:40
    Binance's CZ Names True Size of His Wealth, Says: ‘Just The Beginning’
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Tom Lee: 'Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Friends'
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ripple's RLUSD's $200 Million Surge, Dogecoin's Big $0.24 Surprise, Ethereum's Calm Before $5,000 Storm
    Who’s Selling Shiba Inu? Ripple Partners with Spanish Banking Giant, Meme Coin ETFs Era to Start with Dogecoin — Crypto News Digest
    SEC Chair: Crypto's Time Has Come

    "The best way to improve economy" from CZ

    CZ commented on the recent drop of the Indian rupee as it has reached a new low against the US dollar. In his tweet, Zhao spoke about protectionism and how it can damage the economy.

    Advertisement

    The USD increased by almost 0.5% against the rupee today, which aligns with the 25% trade tariff on the import of Indian goods implemented by the US government recently. CZ hinted that this protectionism is always harmful for the economy, since people suffer: “Protectionism is always at the expense of the people, ie, the economy.”

    The best way to improve the economy, according to CZ, is “to adopt innovation.”

    Known as an advocate of blockchain and crypto, CZ could be hinting that India should start creating a national crypto reserve. After he visited Kazakhstan earlier this year, the country recently announced its plans to start building a Bitcoin reserve. CZ was invited as a member of the national crypto council in both Kazakhstan and Pakistan this year.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Crypto Strategic Reserve
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 12:40
    Why Is Everyone Buying Ethereum?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 12:10
    140,000,000 Cardano in 14 Days, Can ADA Price Sustain Its Breakout?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    KuCoin Partners with Golf Icon Adam Scott as Global Brand Ambassador
    Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave of Global Icons Ahead of Debut During KBW
    Open Miner Cloud Platform Offers Decent Returns and Daily Settlements
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 12:44
    Binance’s CZ Reveals Best Way to Improve Economy, Hinting At Crypto Reserve
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 12:40
    Why Is Everyone Buying Ethereum?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 12:10
    140,000,000 Cardano in 14 Days, Can ADA Price Sustain Its Breakout?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all