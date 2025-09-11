Binance’s CZ Reveals Best Way to Improve Economy, Hinting At Crypto Reserve

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao, the founder and former chief executive officer of the world’s largest exchange, Binance, has taken to his official X account to comment on the news of the Indian rupee crashing against the US dollar.

Advertisement

CZ shared his hot take on what is happening with the global economies at the moment, hinting that crypto may serve as a good tool and help countries prosper.

"The best way to improve economy" from CZ

CZ commented on the recent drop of the Indian rupee as it has reached a new low against the US dollar. In his tweet, Zhao spoke about protectionism and how it can damage the economy.

Advertisement

The USD increased by almost 0.5% against the rupee today, which aligns with the 25% trade tariff on the import of Indian goods implemented by the US government recently. CZ hinted that this protectionism is always harmful for the economy, since people suffer: “Protectionism is always at the expense of the people, ie, the economy.”

The best way to improve the economy, according to CZ, is “to adopt innovation.”

The best way improve economy is to adopt innovation.



Protectionism is always at the expense of the people, ie, the economy. https://t.co/dWTG5Kedq4 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 11, 2025

Known as an advocate of blockchain and crypto, CZ could be hinting that India should start creating a national crypto reserve. After he visited Kazakhstan earlier this year, the country recently announced its plans to start building a Bitcoin reserve. CZ was invited as a member of the national crypto council in both Kazakhstan and Pakistan this year.