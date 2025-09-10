Binance's CZ Names True Size of His Wealth, Says: ‘Just The Beginning’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, CZ, has responded to a tweet, making an adjustment about the size of his net worth.

He also commented on his biography, which was shared in brief by a crypto enthusiast, starting from CZ’s childhood.

CZ’s path from poverty to billionaire status

The @Crypto_Jargon X account published a thread about Changpeng Zhao’s biography, revealing all the humps and bumps CZ was driven through and reminding the community of his current high-tier status and the fortune he has made.

The thread mentions the move of CZ’s family from China to Canada, where his father made a living washing dishes. When CZ was a teenager, he took on multiple jobs, including the one where he made burgers at a McDonald's and then worked night shifts at a gas station.

Advertisement

In 2017, CZ and his team founded what has now become the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volumes, Binance. This platform now has a daily volume of $20,747,488,726.73 and is worth around $300 billion.

His fortune began to grow fast. In 2023, CZ had to step down from his CEO position, handing it over to Richard Teng, because of regulators’ scrutiny, and Binance was forced to pay the largest fine in history - $3.6 billion. In 2024, CZ went to jail and spent four months there, from May to September. The source claims that while inside, CZ earned $25 million per day.

There, he also started writing a book, and before he began his prison term, CZ founded The Giggle Academy for free online education.

CZ reveals truth about his fortune size

CZ’s net worth is currently around $64 billion, the report stated. However, Changpeng Zhao responded that this figure is “probably off (way too much).” He did not reveal the real size of his fortune, and he has always done that. As for his bio, he said: “Just the beginning.”

The wealth estimates are probably off (way too much), but thanks for the story. Just the beginning. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 10, 2025

In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, CZ also dodged answering this question, just saying that money is not a problem for him now and he can afford either to make investments of any size or to start his own projects. He now values time a lot more than money. He also tweeted earlier that he holds all his personal funds in crypto – Bitcoin and BNB.