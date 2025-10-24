Binance's CZ Finally Pardoned, $506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awake After 14 Years — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Changpeng Zhao pardoned by Donald Trump

Binance's CZ has secured a presidential pardon, according to The Wall Street Journal.

What happened. On October 23 2025, President Trump granted a full pardon to Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

The report, which cites people familiar with the matter, says that the pardon was signed on Wednesday. The news does not come as a complete surprise. As reported by U.Today, Fox Business's Charles Gasparino revealed that Binance was on the verge of securing a pardon earlier this month.

Market reaction. Binance’s native token BNB spiked by 5 % shortly after the pardon news.

CZ himself confirmed that his lawyers applied for a pardon during a podcast appearance earlier this year.

The price of the BNB token is up 5.1% on the news, according to CoinGecko data. It reached an intraday high of $1,138 shortly after the news broke.

Massive $506M XRP transfer sparks speculation amid crypto market rebound

XRP whales appear to be preparing for a major price action.

Large whale movement. The crypto market is back on a positive trajectory, with whales actively transferring massive amounts of digital assets.

The crypto market is moving on a positive trail, and whales are increasingly transferring large amounts of crypto assets. Several large transactions involving leading cryptocurrencies have been repeatedly spotted today.

According to the source, the massive XRP transfer ($506,152,575 based on XRP’s price at the time) was moved from one anonymous wallet to another. The mysterious nature of the transaction has drawn attention from market watchers.

Market context. XRP’s price has been tracking the broader recovery

The timing of the transfer has also sparked discussion, as it coincides with a major rebound across the broader crypto market. Market watchers believe that it is uncommon for such a large XRP stash to be moved at once without being tied to a specific reason that could impact its market position.

Dormant Satoshi-era wallet awakens after 14 years, moves $440M in BTC

A Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet is suddenly active again after more than 14 years.

Historic activity. A Satoshi-era wallet holding 4,000 BTC ($440 million) has reactivated after more than 14 years of dormancy.

According to data provided by Onchain Lens, a Satoshi-era wallet containing a total of 4,000 BTC ($440 million) recently woke up from hibernation after more than 14 years of inactivity. The whale has been selling Bitcoin for a long time via another wallet, which has already received more than 4,000 coins.

Market reaction. The move comes amid heightened volatility in the crypto market.

The wallet is considered to be "Satoshi-era" since it dates back to the earliest period that spans the first two years of the cryptocurrency's existence (from January 2009 to December 2011). Back then, the mysterious Bitcoin creator was still active on forums before disappearing for well over a decade.

The fortune of Satoshi, who some believe might no longer be alive, recently nose-dived by $20 billion following the most recent market crash.