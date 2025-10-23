$506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go as Price Signals Rebound

The crypto market is moving on a positive trail, and whales are increasingly transferring large amounts of crypto assets. Several large transactions involving leading cryptocurrencies have been repeatedly spotted today.

According to the source, the massive XRP transfer ($506,152,575 based on XRP’s price at the time) was moved from one anonymous wallet to another. The mysterious nature of the transaction has drawn attention from market watchers.

Apart from its mysterious nature, the timing of the transfer has also sparked discussion, as it coincides with a major rebound across the broader crypto market.

Market watchers believe that it is uncommon for such a large XRP stash to be moved at once without being tied to a specific reason that could impact its market position.

While commentators consider the transfer significant and connect it to the ongoing price rebound, they remain optimistic that the massive XRP transfer by a single whale could be a sign that something big is coming.

XRP to see major rebound?

While investors remain optimistic about XRP’s price, they are increasingly exercising caution, as it is difficult to predict the possible impact of mysterious large transfers like this on the concerned cryptocurrency.

However, it is important to note that the eye-catching XRP transfer occurred as XRP recorded a decent price surge after multiple days of trading in the red.

Showing a 1.49% price increase over the last 24 hours, XRP has reclaimed the $2.42 level — thanks to growing institutional activity and demand.

Amid this positive price trend, crypto firms like CME have achieved notable milestones in their XRP-based investment products, signaling rising institutional interest.