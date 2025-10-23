AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go as Price Signals Rebound

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 1:19
    XRP whales appear to be preparing for a major price action as large amounts of XRP tokens have been spotted moving among several wallets, just as XRP begins to flash signs of a rebound.
    Advertisement
    $506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go as Price Signals Rebound
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is moving on a positive trail, and whales are increasingly transferring large amounts of crypto assets. Several large transactions involving leading cryptocurrencies have been repeatedly spotted today.

    Advertisement

    According to the source, the massive XRP transfer ($506,152,575 based on XRP’s price at the time) was moved from one anonymous wallet to another. The mysterious nature of the transaction has drawn attention from market watchers.

    Apart from its mysterious nature, the timing of the transfer has also sparked discussion, as it coincides with a major rebound across the broader crypto market.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Form Critical Triangle, Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Chance to Hit $120,000
    Fidelity's Timmer Reveals Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Cautious
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Pardoned
    'Bitcoin Charlatan': Canadian Billionaire Slams Strategy's Saylor

    Market watchers believe that it is uncommon for such a large XRP stash to be moved at once without being tied to a specific reason that could impact its market position. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/23/2025 - 18:24
    XRP Sees Explosive Futures Activity on CME, Price Rally Next?
    ByCaroline Amosun

    While commentators consider the transfer significant and connect it to the ongoing price rebound, they remain optimistic that the massive XRP transfer by a single whale could be a sign that something big is coming.

    XRP to see major rebound?

    While investors remain optimistic about XRP’s price, they are increasingly exercising caution, as it is difficult to predict the possible impact of mysterious large transfers like this on the concerned cryptocurrency.

    However, it is important to note that the eye-catching XRP transfer occurred as XRP recorded a decent price surge after multiple days of trading in the red.

    Showing a 1.49% price increase over the last 24 hours, XRP has reclaimed the $2.42 level — thanks to growing institutional activity and demand.

    Amid this positive price trend, crypto firms like CME have achieved notable milestones in their XRP-based investment products, signaling rising institutional interest.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #CME Group news
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Form Critical Triangle, Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Chance to Hit $120,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Oct 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Form Critical Triangle, Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Chance to Hit $120,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 19:42
    Fidelity's Timmer Reveals Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Cautious
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all