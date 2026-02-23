AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance to Face Temporary Downtime on Ethereum Network

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 23/02/2026 - 15:15
    Binance will maintain its Ethereum network on February 24, with a likely one-hour outage.
    Advertisement
    Binance to Face Temporary Downtime on Ethereum Network
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The industry’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced its plans to conduct maintenance on the Ethereum network. As an early precaution, the exchange said it may record a temporary outage, but it reassured its users that funds lodged with it are safe.

    Advertisement

    Binance to face outage

    Per the general announcement, the scheduled maintenance will take place on Feb. 24 and will start at 6:00 a.m. UTC. 

    Notably, related maintenance activities are not uncommon, and Binance said the estimated downtime on this network is one hour. To further prepare its users, the exchange confirmed that it will pause deposits and withdrawals at least five minutes before the time.

    Considering how volatile the market is and the negative commentary around Binance and its operations, the exchange had to be up front about its updates.

    To further clarify, Binance said the trading of tokens on the Ethereum network will not be impacted. After maintenance is completed, the crypto exchange said it will reopen withdrawals when it deems the network is stable enough.

    Binance plays a crucial role in the broader crypto industry, and it supports related upgrades and maintenance of the assets listed on its platform, as well as new protocol integrations.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 02/15/2026 - 16:12
    Grayscale's Silbert Shares Rare Agreement With Binance CEO on 'Missing Link in Crypto'
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Good time for Ethereum upgrade?

    As many analysts have pointed out, Binance is a favorite liquidity hub for investors. Its popularity has made it the biggest market for top assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, covering both spot and derivatives markets.

    The timing for the Ethereum maintenance has drawn concerns from the market amid sustained price crashes. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price is down by 2.72% in 24 hours to $65,828. 

    Ethereum joined the list of assets that led crypto fund outflows over the past week, as XRP and Solana maintained mild inflows. With the general sentiment currently bearish, Binance’s maintenance can be considered as preparation for a possible market rebound.

    #Binance #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 14:51
    'They'll Hold Bitcoin': Metaplanet CEO Reacts to Rising AI Economic Debate
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 15:15
    Binance to Face Temporary Downtime on Ethereum Network
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 14:51
    'They'll Hold Bitcoin': Metaplanet CEO Reacts to Rising AI Economic Debate
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all