Binance to Suspend Withdrawals on Ethereum Network on This Date

Major crypto exchange Binance has announced scheduled wallet maintenance for the Ethereum network in the next 24 hours, on Oct. 17 precisely.

Binance stated it will perform wallet maintenance for Ethereum Network (ETH) on Oct. 17 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), which will take about one hour. To support wallet maintenance, deposits and withdrawals on the Ethereum Network (ETH) will be suspended starting from Oct. 17 at 5:55 a.m. (UTC), and will resume when the maintenance is complete.

As deposits and withdrawals are being suspended, the trading of tokens on the network will not be impacted.

Deposits and withdrawals for tokens on the Ethereum network will be reopened once the network is deemed to be stable; however, no further announcement will be posted.

Ethereum news

According to Santiment, Ethereum is trending in the last 24 hours due to significant developments, including large deposits by the Ethereum Foundation into DeFi vaults, institutional demand and supply dynamics, price predictions, and ETF inflows outperforming Bitcoin. It is also involved in national ID system migration and cross-chain interoperability projects.

On X, a massive $300 trillion PYUSD minting event on the Ethereum blockchain has drawn attention, alongside Ethereum being recognized as the leading ecosystem for new developers in 2025. Technological advancements like zkEVM real-time proving further reinforce Ethereum's dominance in blockchain innovation.

This week, Fusaka upgrade was launched on the Ethereum Sepolia Testnet, with the Hoodi testnet coming next.

Scheduled for early December 2025, the Fusaka upgrade will expand Ethereum’s capacity at every layer with throughput on layer 1, capacity for layer 2 rollups and a smoother experience for applications and validators.