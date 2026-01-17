AdvertisementAdvert.
    Binance to Delist Four Crypto Trading Pairs Next Week

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 17/01/2026 - 14:38
    Users will be unable to open new positions on January 21.
    Binance to Delist Four Crypto Trading Pairs Next Week
    According to an announcement from Binance, all positions in the USDⓈ-M perpetual contracts BID/USDT, DMC/USDT, ZRC/USDT, and TANSSI/USDT will be automatically settled and delisted on January 21, 2026, at 09:00 UTC.

    Users will be unable to open new positions from 08:30 UTC and are advised to close any open positions beforehand to avoid forced settlement.

    In the final hour before settlement, Binance Futures’ Insurance Fund will not support liquidations. Any liquidation during this period will be executed as a single Immediate-or-Cancel order, with unresolved portions handled via Auto-Deleveraging if margin requirements are not met.

    Users are urged to closely manage positions due to higher volatility and reduced liquidity.

    Binance Futures may also introduce additional risk controls (leverage, margin, or funding rate adjustments) without prior notice under extreme market conditions.

    BTC bulls ready to move

    Crypto sentiment is turning bullish as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index moved into the “Greed” zone for the first time since October, according to CoinMarketCap. 

    The index climbed to 61, up from neutral just a day earlier, signaling a clear improvement in market confidence.

    The shift reflects rising prices and renewed optimism after a prolonged period of caution. While it does not guarantee further gains, it marks a notable change in sentiment.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Bitcoin also posted its third consecutive weekly gain. Its price has remained relatively stable over the past 12 hours, hovering just above $95,000 as the weekend began, suggesting constructive market conditions and potential for broader trend reversals across major cryptocurrencies.

