Binance Temporarily Pauses Trading, What's Happening?

Wed, 07/19/2023 - 11:27
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Binance has suffered temporary outage on some of its key spot and margin trading options
Binance Temporarily Pauses Trading, What's Happening?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, the largest crypto exchange by daily trading volume, has "temporarily paused some market order functions for all spot and margin trading pairs, due to technical issues identified following a previous update." As the exchange revealed on its official Twitter handle, the affected functionalities include Market Order Total and Slider for Amount Customization.

Related
Binance Issued BUSD Market Cap Loses 45% Amid FUD Around Exchange

It is not uncommon for crypto trading venues to experience related hitches, and Binance's recent bout of hiccups shows it is not immune to these anomalies. According to the trading platform, users can still place an order using the Market Order-Amount function, as it promises that its team of engineers is working to fix the system glitch.

Binance, as the model mega trading platform, has many critics that unduly escalate news such as the function halt to create fear in the community. Many community members have noted that the announcement of the feature halting is a proactive measure to help combat Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD).

The temporary technical glitch comes on the heels of the trading platform's latest burn event, in which it sent an equivalent of almost $500 million Binance Coin (BNB) tokens to dead wallets.

Possible implications of current glitch

While the implications of the temporary halting of some key features of the Binance spot and margin markets might be unknown at this time, fears of lawsuits can be allayed. This is because some of the trading platform's services are still fully online.

Related
Binance Outage Alleged Victims to Sue Exchange, Liti Capital (LITI) Coordinates the Campaign

Binance has had to deal with a legal battle following the outage of its platform back in 2021. The lawsuit at the time was coordinated by Liti Capital, with users claiming damages for losing millions of dollars following the outage at the time.

Outages are not very common for Binance despite its massive traffic, but it does signify how much users can attempt to leverage vulnerabilities to smile all the way to the bank.

#Binance
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Assassin's Creed Developer Becomes Cronos Blockchain Validator
07/19/2023 - 11:20
Assassin's Creed Developer Becomes Cronos Blockchain Validator
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Targets $31,300, Here's What Can Push It Up, Analyst Says
07/19/2023 - 10:44
Bitcoin (BTC) Targets $31,300, Here's What Can Push It Up, Analyst Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Binance Burns Half a Billion Dollars Worth of BNB, But There's Major Red Flag
07/19/2023 - 10:14
Binance Burns Half a Billion Dollars Worth of BNB, But There's Major Red Flag
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev