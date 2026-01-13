Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Founder CZ Reveals Guaranteed Way to Lose Money on Meme Coin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 9:19
    Binance founder CZ warns traders against aping into meme coins based on his tweets, days after BROCCOLI, named after his dog, was used in a hack involving stolen Binance accounts.
    Advertisement
    Binance Founder CZ Reveals Guaranteed Way to Lose Money on Meme Coin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has stepped in to cool down one of crypto's most popular side hustles: minting and trading meme coins inspired by influencers' social media posts. Basically, CZ told his followers that buying any meme coin based on his tweets is "almost guaranteed" to lead to losses.

    Advertisement

    CZ said he is into memes, but he does not want people creating meme coins for every random tweet he posts. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    It is interesting that this comment came after the incident on Jan. 1, when someone apparently took over a market maker's Binance accounts, used stolen money to buy spot BROCCOLI and then ran a coordinated scheme using futures contracts.

    HOT Stories
    $160M XRP Shuffle Sparks Confusion
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Might Go Parabolic, Perfect Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Setup, Dogecoin (DOGE) Losing Critical Support Level
    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prints Golden Cross, Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes Up to Move $156 Million in Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    SEC Chair Confirms Bipartisan Bill to Crown U.S. 'Crypto Capital' in 2026

    Broccoli is the name of Zhao's dog, which he revealed on X last year, triggering a wave of meme coins. Now, one of them has turned into a problem.

    Advertisement

    What's happened?

    The setup was pretty standard: they bumped up the price of a coin with low liquidity using internal volume, then rode the inflated futures position, and finally exited through some orchestrated trades. With not-so-deep order books and demand that was not entirely real, BROCCOLI turned out to be the ideal choice.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/13/2026 - 08:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Spike: Highest Chance for Zero Removal in 2026
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The irony is that CZ's tweets — ranging from crypto jokes to food pics — have long been treated as alpha by the community. And as can be seen in the Broccoli example, Zhao himself is not against shaking up the space in such a manner. But the billionaire founder made it clear this week: he is not giving out financial advice, he is just posting whatever he feels like.

    Advertisement

    This warning comes at a time when traders are using meme reactions as signals. This time, though, the signal is coming from CZ himself — and it is a stop sign.

    #Binance #Changpeng Zhao #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News #Memecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 8:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Spike: Highest Chance for Zero Removal in 2026
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 7:41
    $14 Billion: Ether Heavyweight Bitmine Hits New Record
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Next Block Expo 2026: The Biggest Edition Yet
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 9:19
    Binance Founder CZ Reveals Guaranteed Way to Lose Money on Meme Coin
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 8:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Spike: Highest Chance for Zero Removal in 2026
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 7:41
    $14 Billion: Ether Heavyweight Bitmine Hits New Record
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 7:23
    Monero Breaks Into Top 15 Amid Privacy Coin Revival
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 5:41
    $160M XRP Shuffle Sparks Confusion
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 9:19
    Binance Founder CZ Reveals Guaranteed Way to Lose Money on Meme Coin
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 8:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Spike: Highest Chance for Zero Removal in 2026
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 7:41
    $14 Billion: Ether Heavyweight Bitmine Hits New Record
    Vladislav Sopov
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD