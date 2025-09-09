Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 9/09/2025 - 14:35
    Does price of Binance Coin (BNB) have enough energy to test $900 mark?
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 9
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The majority of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is closer to the resistance than to the support. If the daily bar closes near the upper level, traders may witness a breakout, followed by a move to the $890 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin has once again bounced off the $884.05 resistance level. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/08/2025 - 15:55
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 8
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the bar closes far from that mark, sellers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $860-$870 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the price of BNB is far from main levels. Thus, the volume is falling, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves anytime soon.

    BNB is trading at $876.59 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:30
    5,855% Liquidation Imbalance Strikes Ethereum, But ETH Price Refuses to Break
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:15
    Satoshi Nears Walmart's Alice Walton in Wealth Rankings as BTC Tops $112,000
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC GLOBAL Returns with Its 17th Global Edition of CYSEC UAE to Strengthen the Nation’s Cyber Resilience
    House of Doge and Bitstamp by Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
    VAP Group in association with Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau is set to host all AI futurists at The Global AI Show at Abu Dhabi, on 8-9th December 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:35
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 9
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:30
    5,855% Liquidation Imbalance Strikes Ethereum, But ETH Price Refuses to Break
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:15
    Satoshi Nears Walmart's Alice Walton in Wealth Rankings as BTC Tops $112,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all