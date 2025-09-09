Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is closer to the resistance than to the support. If the daily bar closes near the upper level, traders may witness a breakout, followed by a move to the $890 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin has once again bounced off the $884.05 resistance level.

If the bar closes far from that mark, sellers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $860-$870 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the price of BNB is far from main levels. Thus, the volume is falling, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves anytime soon.

BNB is trading at $876.59 at press time.