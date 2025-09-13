Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 13/09/2025 - 9:25
    Does rate of Binance Coin (BNB) have enough strength to test $1,000 mark soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started with ongoing market growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 1.84% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the price of BNB is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The rate is going down after setting a local resistance of $929.33.

    If a breakout of the support of $923.64 happens, the fall may continue to the $920 mark by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    The rate of the native exchange coin has set a new all-time high at $929.90. If buyers can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes not far from that mark, the rise is likely to continue to new peaks.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls are controlling the situation on the market. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, one may see a test of the $1,000 mark by the end of the month.

    BNB is trading at $924.30 at press time.

