    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 15

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of Binance Coin (BNB) reached overbought zone yet?
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 14:09
    A correction may have begun on the market, according to CoinStats.

    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 6.84% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is in the middle of the local narrow channel, between the support of $607.12 and the resistance of $625.22. 

    If the growth continues to the upper line, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $630-$640 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BNB has once again bounced off the support of $610. If the bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see growth to the middle of the channel by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the native exchange coin is far from support and resistance levels. If nothing changes by the end of the week, consolidation in the range of $610-$650 is the more likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $618.20 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

