    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 12:15
    When can traders expect midterm growth from Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 16
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.52% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is near the local support of $605.5. However, if buyers can seize the inititive and the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may expect a bounce back to the $620 area.

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $632.14. Until its breakout happens, sellers remain more power than buyers. 

    Thus, the volume remains low, which means BNB is not ready yet for a sharp move.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the native exchange coin is far from key levels. In this regard, one should pay attention to the closure in terms of the $600 mark. If the weekly bar closes with no long wick, buyers may return the price to $650.

    BNB is trading at $605 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

