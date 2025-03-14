Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 14:53
    How long is bounce off from Binance Coin (BNB) going to last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Despite ongoing sellers' pressure, some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.26% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is trading within a narrow range, between the support of $576.61 and the resistance of $586.80. 

    If the daily bar closes near the upper level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $600 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin is far from key levels. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $570-$600 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves by the end of this month.

    BNB is trading at $583.41 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

