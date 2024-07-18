    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for July 18

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bullish reversal of Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 16:12
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for July 18
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market bounce back has not lasted long, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 1.67% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB has broken the local support of $568.60. If the daily bar closes below it, the decline may continue to the $560 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar low.

    If the closure happens below it, there is a good chance of seeing a test of the $540-$550 zone by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BNB has again failed to fix above the $585.30 level. If the weekly bar closes far from it, bears may again seize the initiative, which could lead to a drop to the $550 mark.

    BNB is trading at $567.30 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

