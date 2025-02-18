Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 15:08
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 18
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market has switched to red today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 2.19% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is on its way back to the local support of $643.51. 

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a test of the $640 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $653.46. If it breaks out and the bar closes near its low, the drop is likely to continue to the $620 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BNB is within the previous weekly candle. As neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $600-$700 is the more likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $652.70 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

