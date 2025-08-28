Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for August 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 14:42
    Can traders expect Binance Coin (BNB) to retest the $900 mark this week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins keep growing today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 2.18% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is rising after breaking the local resistance of $872.81. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $890 mark.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is going up after yesterday's bearish closure. However, the volume keeps going down, which means buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $870-$900 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB is coming back to the $900 mark. If its breakout happens, there are no obstacles ahead, which means there are high chances of seeing a new all-time high.

    BNB is trading at $877.93 at press time.

