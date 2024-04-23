Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is slightly rising, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The price of BNB is in the middle of a wide channel, between the support of $599.6 and the resistance of $618.3. From the technical point of view, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves until the end of the day as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the rate is far from the key levels. Such a statement is also assumed by the falling volume.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $600-$620 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $600. If the candle closes above it, traders may expect a test of the resistance level of $645.2 by the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $607.6 at press time.