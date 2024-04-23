Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of Binance Coin (BNB) rise from current levels?
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 15:12
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 23
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is slightly rising, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of BNB is in the middle of a wide channel, between the support of $599.6 and the resistance of $618.3. From the technical point of view, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves until the end of the day as most of the daily ATR has been passed. 

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the rate is far from the key levels. Such a statement is also assumed by the falling volume. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $600-$620 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $600. If the candle closes above it, traders may expect a test of the resistance level of $645.2 by the end of the week.

    BNB is trading at $607.6 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

