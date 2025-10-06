Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with continued market growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by almost 5%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of BNB has set a new all-time high of $1,239. As most of the ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

However, if the bar closes near the local resistance, growth is likely to continue.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. The volume remains high, which means the ongoing upward move is the most likely scenario over the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $1,192 level. If the bar closes above it, traders may witness an ongoing rise to new peaks.

BNB is trading at $1,210 at press time.