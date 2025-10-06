AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 15:19
    Can rate of Binance Coin (BNB) fix above $1,200 by end of week?
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6
    A new week has started with continued market growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by almost 5%.

    The rate of BNB has set a new all-time high of $1,239. As most of the ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. 

    However, if the bar closes near the local resistance, growth is likely to continue.

    On the longer time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. The volume remains high, which means the ongoing upward move is the most likely scenario over the next few days.

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $1,192 level. If the bar closes above it, traders may witness an ongoing rise to new peaks.

    BNB is trading at $1,210 at press time.

