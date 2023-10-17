Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 17

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is slightly coming back to red; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 1.32% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB has set a local support level of $209. Even though bears are more powerful than bulls, there are low chances of seeing a further drop as most of the daily ATR has passed.

In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $210-$213 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

Today's fall has not affected the overall technical picture of BNB on the daily time frame. The rate keeps trading sideways, gaining energy for a further sharp move. Buyers may start thinking about a possible reversal only if the price gets back to the $220 mark and fixes above it.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. Here one should focus on the bar closure. If it happens far from the resistance, a narrow consolidation is likely to continue next week.

BNB is trading at $212.5 at press time.