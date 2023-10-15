Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 15

Original U.Today article

Buyers are more powerful than sellers on the last day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.58% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 0.71%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has set a local resistance level at $213. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure.

If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to the $205-$206 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation has not changed much. The volume keeps falling, which means that buyers are not ready to seize the initiative at the moment. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $205-$208 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A slightly different picture is on the weekly chart. The rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the support level at $203.4. If the bar closes far from this mark, there is a possibility of a bounce back to the $220 zone.

BNB is trading at $208.8 at press time.