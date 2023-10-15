Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 15

Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect upward move by Binance Coin (BNB)?
Sun, 10/15/2023 - 14:33
Buyers are more powerful than sellers on the last day of the week.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.58% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 0.71%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has set a local resistance level at $213. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure. 

If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to the $205-$206 area soon.

On the daily time frame, the situation has not changed much. The volume keeps falling, which means that buyers are not ready to seize the initiative at the moment. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $205-$208 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

A slightly different picture is on the weekly chart. The rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the support level at $203.4. If the bar closes far from this mark, there is a possibility of a bounce back to the $220 zone.

BNB is trading at $208.8 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

