Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to the $205-$206 area soon.
On the daily time frame, the situation has not changed much. The volume keeps falling, which means that buyers are not ready to seize the initiative at the moment. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $205-$208 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
A slightly different picture is on the weekly chart. The rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the support level at $203.4. If the bar closes far from this mark, there is a possibility of a bounce back to the $220 zone.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.