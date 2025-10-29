Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for Ocotber 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

By the middle of the week, most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 3.26% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is looking bearish, as it is about to break the local support of $1,100. If that happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $1,080 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. As the price of the native exchange coin is far from key levels, one should focus on the interim level of $1,100.

If bulls lose this mark, there is a high chance of witnessing a test of the $1,050 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the previous bar peak of $1,161. If the weekly candle closes far from that mark, the correction may continue to the $1,000 area.

BNB is trading at $1,096 at press time.