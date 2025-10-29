AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for Ocotber 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 16:35
    Can the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) remain above $1,000 until the end of the week?
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for Ocotber 29
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    By the middle of the week, most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap 

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 3.26% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is looking bearish, as it is about to break the local support of $1,100. If that happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $1,080 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. As the price of the native exchange coin is far from key levels, one should focus on the interim level of $1,100. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 10/28/2025 - 14:34
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If bulls lose this mark, there is a high chance of witnessing a test of the $1,050 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the previous bar peak of $1,161. If the weekly candle closes far from that mark, the correction may continue to the $1,000 area.

    BNB is trading at $1,096 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:37
    XRP Price Analysis for October 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Acre Launches V2 Platform, Enabling Bitcoin Holders to Earn 14% APY (est.) from Self-Custody
    Zebu Live 2025 Concludes in London, Uniting Leading Innovators to Shape the Future of Web3
    BitcoinOS $BOS Token Is Live On Binance Alpha And Top Tier CEX Listings, Advancing Institutional BTCFi
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:37
    XRP Price Analysis for October 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:35
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for Ocotber 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all