Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls could not keep up the rise on the last day of the week, and some coins are in the red zone now.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.53% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 2.37%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is in the middle of the local channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

Moreover, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen until the end of the day as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the daily time frame as the rate is stuck between the support and the resistance. In addition, the volume has declined. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $245-$255 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

Bulls remain more powerful than bears while the price is above the $234.8 level. However, if the candle closes with a long wick, traders may witness a correction to the $240 zone soon.

BNB is trading at $248.5 at press time.