Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 24

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is drop of Binance Coin (BNB) going to last?
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 15:46
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 24
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins are facing a bounce back, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has not joined the rise of other coins, falling by 0.88%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is more bearish than bullish as it failed to fix above the vital zone of $300. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the support of $291.3 shortly.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. If the candle closes near the $290 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the $270-$280 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the $288.8 level.

Related
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for January 23

If it happens near it or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $271.9 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $294.7 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back Shuts Down Mt. Gox 'FUD'
2024/01/24 15:43
Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back Shuts Down Mt. Gox 'FUD'
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF 'Huge Success' by All Metrics, High-Ranking Rep Says
2024/01/24 15:43
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF 'Huge Success' by All Metrics, High-Ranking Rep Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Bulls Near Key Milestone as 240 Trillion SHIB Resistance Looms
2024/01/24 15:43
Shiba Inu Bulls Near Key Milestone as 240 Trillion SHIB Resistance Looms
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Borderless Capital Leads $1.5M Seed Round For Synonym Finance to Deliver Robust, Flexible Cross-Chain DeFi Lending
New Non-Custodial Telegram Trading Bot Bitbot Raises $300k In First 72 Hours Of Presale
4th Annual MENA Conversational AI Summit 2024: Leveraging the power of Conversational AI for improved customer experience.
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 24
Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back Shuts Down Mt. Gox 'FUD'
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF 'Huge Success' by All Metrics, High-Ranking Rep Says
Show all