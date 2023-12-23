Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep controlling the situation even at the beginning of the weekend.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB has made a false breakout of the local support level of $265.9.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $272 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A different picture is on the daily time frame. The rate is located near the resistance of $274.9. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $280-$290 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the level of $271.9. If the situation does not change and the candle closes around the current prices, one can expect a test of the $300 area shortly.

BNB is trading at $269.9 at press time.