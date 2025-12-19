Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 15:32
    Should traders expect Binance Coin (BNB) to test the $900 area soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 0.55% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is about to break the local resistance of $850.22. If it happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $860 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the native exchange coin is far from main levels. In this case, consolidation in the range of $840-$870 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. 

    As none of the sides is dominating, traders may witness sideways trading between $800 and $900 until the end of the month.

    BNB is trading at $851.08 at press time.

