Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 19

The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinStats.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 0.55% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is about to break the local resistance of $850.22. If it happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $860 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the native exchange coin is far from main levels. In this case, consolidation in the range of $840-$870 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar.

As none of the sides is dominating, traders may witness sideways trading between $800 and $900 until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $851.08 at press time.