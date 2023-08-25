Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 25

The majority of the coins keep declining; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.
Top coins by Coinstats
BNB/USD
The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has decreased by 0.7% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the resistance of $217.5. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, there is a high possibility of seeing a quicker test of the support at $213.7.
Image by TradingView
On the daily time frame, the price of BNB has not accumulated enough effort for a sharp move as the rate is far from the support and resistance.
Buyers might seize the initiative only if the price gets back to the $220 area and fixes above it. However, a few days might pass before it happens.
Image by TradingView
Another situation can be seen on the weekly chart as the price of BNB has bounced off the support level of $204.8. if the candle closes far from it, the local rise may continue to the $225-$230 area soon.
BNB is trading at $216.1 at press time.