Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 25

Fri, 08/25/2023 - 15:15
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect local rise of Cardano (ADA)?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 25
The last day of the week is supposed to be bearish for the cryptocurrency market as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 1.13% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is in the middle of the local channel, accumulating energy for a further move. If the growth continues to the interim level of $0.2660, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.27 zone tomorrow.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less bullish as the rate keeps trading sideways. The volume is also low, which means that none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

Respectively, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.26-$0.27 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the bar closure. If it happens above the previous candle low, there is a chance to see a bounce back, followed by a correction to the $0.28 area.

ADA is trading at $0.2626 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

