    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for September 4

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect further drop of Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Wed, 4/09/2024 - 15:21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are again more powerful than bulls, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 4.64% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is far from the local support and resistance levels. As neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $500-$515 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of BNB has made a false breakout of yesterday's candle's low. 

    However, if today's bar closes near the $500 area, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing decline to the $480-$490 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure. If it happens below the $507 mark, the correction may continue to the $470 range.

    BNB is trading at $509.70 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

