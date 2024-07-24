    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 24

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has local correction of Binance Coin (BNB) ended yet?
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 15:16
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 24
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are coming back to the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.69% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $580.6 and the resistance of $589. 

    Related
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 10:15
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    The volume has declined, which means there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by the end of the day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin remains bearish, as it is below the $605.90 level. Thus, if buyers lose the interim zone of $580, the drop may continue to the $570 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the previous bar's peak near $600. If bulls break this important zone, growth may lead to the test of the $640 area.

    BNB is trading at $586.40 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Ferrari to Accept Crypto Payments in Europe
    Jul 24, 2024 - 15:10
    Ferrari to Accept Crypto Payments in Europe
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Insight at $20,000 Still Rings True: Details
    Jul 24, 2024 - 15:10
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Insight at $20,000 Still Rings True: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Binance to Delist MATIC, AVAX and VOXEL Pairs
    Jul 24, 2024 - 15:10
    Binance to Delist MATIC, AVAX and VOXEL Pairs
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETZ adds SUI to IRA Offerings
    Crypto Fest 2024: A Unique Celebration of Web3.0 Innovation and Culture in Cape Town, South Africa
    MEET48's Meme2.0 Ecology Airdrop New Gameplay
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 24
    Ferrari to Accept Crypto Payments in Europe
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Insight at $20,000 Still Rings True: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD