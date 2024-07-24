Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are coming back to the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.69% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $580.6 and the resistance of $589.

The volume has declined, which means there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin remains bearish, as it is below the $605.90 level. Thus, if buyers lose the interim zone of $580, the drop may continue to the $570 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the previous bar's peak near $600. If bulls break this important zone, growth may lead to the test of the $640 area.

BNB is trading at $586.40 at press time.