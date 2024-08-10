Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for August 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are more powerful than sellers at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2.02% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is looking bullish. One should pay attention to the local level of $514. If the daily candle closes above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $520 zone and above.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is far from the main levels. However, if the price breaks the nearest resistance, there is a chance of a test of the $530-$540 zone next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB has made a false breakout of the support level of $454.8.

If the weekly bar closes near its peak and with no long wick, one can expect ongoing growth to the $560-$600 range by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $515.4 at press time.