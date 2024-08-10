    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for August 10

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Binance Coin (BNB) ended yet?
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 15:06
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for August 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are more powerful than sellers at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2.02% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is looking bullish. One should pay attention to the local level of $514. If the daily candle closes above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $520 zone and above.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is far from the main levels. However, if the price breaks the nearest resistance, there is a chance of a test of the $530-$540 zone next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB has made a false breakout of the support level of $454.8.

    Related
    XRP Prediction for August 8
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 15:23
    XRP Prediction for August 8
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the weekly bar closes near its peak and with no long wick, one can expect ongoing growth to the $560-$600 range by the end of the month.

    BNB is trading at $515.4 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 10, 2024 - 14:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 4,411%, Here's Price Reaction
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 10, 2024 - 14:27
    New Hope for Ethereum as ETH Price Shows Bullish Signs
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warden Protocol's Latest Innovations: YieldWard and SpaceWard Updates
    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for August 10
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 4,411%, Here's Price Reaction
    New Hope for Ethereum as ETH Price Shows Bullish Signs
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD