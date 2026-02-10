AdvertisementAdvert.
Binance Cofounder Reacts as Proof Emerges That Binance Was Hit by FUD AI-Driven Campaign

By Yuri Molchan
Tue, 10/02/2026 - 12:51
Binance cofounder Yi He has shared her take on the recent study that revealed a deliberate FUD AI-driven campaign against Binance.
Binance Cofounder Reacts as Proof Emerges That Binance Was Hit by FUD AI-Driven Campaign
Cover image via U.Today

Yi He, who cofounded the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, has taken to social media to share her take on the recent FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) wave faced by the aforementioned crypto trading platform.

She reminded the audience of Binance's important role in the crypto space, adding that FUD targeting Binance often deters newcomers from entering crypto. Overall, she summarized how various users react to FUD against major players like Binance.

Yi He's tweet came as a response to a recent report, which confirmed that the recent wave of FUD against Binance was no accident but rather a deliberate campaign.

Binance cofounder slams recent FUD attacks

In her tweet, Yi He said that FUD drives active players sell their crypto to take profits. OG, who do not chase a quick buck, may become more doubtful about crypto and consider leaving the crypto industry. This is what is happening now, according to Yi He, after the recent FUD AI-driven attacks against Binance; she pointed out that the Crypto Fear and Greed index on CoinMarketCap has dropped to the 5-10 zone as a result of it.

However, the Binance founder is certain that once the FUD goes down, the cryptocurrency market will start going up again.

As for the report that Yi He commented on, it states: “This is not spontaneous market fear, but a deliberately organized and coordinated smear campaign.”

CZ comments on delisting trends of DEXes and CEXes

Another Binance founder and its former CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has commented on an X post by trader Benjamin Cowen. The trader complained about crypto exchanges constantly listing doubtful meme coins.

CZ responded to that, saying that, in his view, exchanges should provide users access to various coins, including those inspired by memes and not well known. He wondered if the community is praising decentralized exchanges (DEXes) for “listing all tokens” but is complaining about centralized platforms (CEXes) for doing the same.

“Every exchange have their own listing framework,” CZ added, “and they may change over time.”

In several tweets earlier this year, CZ stated that conventional media had published several articles to create FUD against Binance and himself personally.

#Binance #Changpeng Zhao
