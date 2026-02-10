Binance Cofounder Reacts as Proof Emerges That Binance Was Hit by FUD AI-Driven Campaign

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Yi He, who cofounded the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, has taken to social media to share her take on the recent FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) wave faced by the aforementioned crypto trading platform.

She reminded the audience of Binance's important role in the crypto space, adding that FUD targeting Binance often deters newcomers from entering crypto. Overall, she summarized how various users react to FUD against major players like Binance.

Yi He's tweet came as a response to a recent report, which confirmed that the recent wave of FUD against Binance was no accident but rather a deliberate campaign.

Binance cofounder slams recent FUD attacks

In her tweet, Yi He said that FUD drives active players sell their crypto to take profits. OG, who do not chase a quick buck, may become more doubtful about crypto and consider leaving the crypto industry. This is what is happening now, according to Yi He, after the recent FUD AI-driven attacks against Binance; she pointed out that the Crypto Fear and Greed index on CoinMarketCap has dropped to the 5-10 zone as a result of it.

However, the Binance founder is certain that once the FUD goes down, the cryptocurrency market will start going up again.

For newcomers, Binance represents the entire cryptocurrency space—they hesitate to enter the market when they see FUD. For active players, uncertainty prompts them to take profits. For OGs who are already financially free, the constant exposure to mindless FUD and AI-driven… https://t.co/7PncjLFeHl?from=article-links — Yi He (@heyibinance) February 10, 2026

As for the report that Yi He commented on, it states: “This is not spontaneous market fear, but a deliberately organized and coordinated smear campaign.”

CZ comments on delisting trends of DEXes and CEXes

Another Binance founder and its former CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has commented on an X post by trader Benjamin Cowen. The trader complained about crypto exchanges constantly listing doubtful meme coins.

CZ responded to that, saying that, in his view, exchanges should provide users access to various coins, including those inspired by memes and not well known. He wondered if the community is praising decentralized exchanges (DEXes) for “listing all tokens” but is complaining about centralized platforms (CEXes) for doing the same.

DEX listing all tokens is good.

CEX listing all tokens is bad? 🤷‍♂️



I believe exchanges should provide access to everything. Well, this line will certainly get some heat.



Why isn't that token you like not listed? Every exchange have their own listing framework (which may change… https://t.co/xwRTJ1w796?from=article-links — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 10, 2026

“Every exchange have their own listing framework,” CZ added, “and they may change over time.”

In several tweets earlier this year, CZ stated that conventional media had published several articles to create FUD against Binance and himself personally.