Binance CEO Shares Uber-Bullish Bitcoin Data

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Binance CEO Richard Teng has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to show that institutions are currently in accumulation mode.

The chart provide by Teng shows the historical relationship between the BTC Price (the black line) and the Long-Term Holders (LTH) Supply (the yellow line).

Historically, these two metrics share a fascinating, almost inverse relationship during major market cycles, which is highlighted by the red shaded zones and dashed downward arrows:

During massive, explosive price rallies, the yellow LTH Supply line drops sharply. For much of late 2025 and early 2026, as Bitcoin's price experienced heavy volatility and a macro correction down toward the $65,000–$70,000 range, long-term holder supply was bleeding out.

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The "uber-bullish" reversal

After a prolonged period of distribution and declining supply metrics, the yellow LTH line officially bottomed out in mid-February 2026. Since then, it has formed a sharp, definitive upward hook.

The data proves that Bitcoin veterans have stopped selling despite the recent sideways price chop and macroeconomic uncertainty.

This return to "accumulation mode" is a highly bullish fundamental signal.

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Institutional accumulation

According to recent data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, Bitcoin is currently trading inside a tight "negative gamma pocket" between $65,000 and $70,000.

The support levels below the current price action are relatively thin, meaning that the asset is vulnerable to rapid downside wicks if bullish momentum fades.

However, traditional finance appears completely unfazed by this short-term options turbulence. In fact, institutions are using the chop as an aggressive buying opportunity.

According to market tracking account Unfolded, Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a staggering $471.3 million in net inflows on April 6.