Billions of SHIB Could Be Burned with This New App: Details

Shibburn tracker has released app to make much bigger burns of Shiba Inu tokens than now

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shibburn Twitter account, which stands behind the same-name burn tracking website, has announced that it has launched a mobile phone app, which will make it easier to burn Shiba Inu tokens.

The app has been rolled out for both Android and iOS platforms. The main app is also on track to be released.

Alexa Skill to help burn SHIB

Shibburn tweeted that the app called Alexa Skill was created for Shibburn Radio. On Sept. 2, it introduced this additional project that is also engaged in burning Shiba Inu coins by sending them to dead addresses.

Back in early September, Shibburn also stated in a tweet that a separate website would be launched for this project, and live DJs would be working with it in a studio. Back then, Shibburn Radio was 95% done.

We just submitted the Alexa Skill for Shibburn Radio. In a few hours we will submit the station's app for iOS and Android for approval. The long-awaited app for Shibburn (main app) is also on it's way. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4wMTUXhRgt — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 14, 2022

In a tweet thread, Shibburn revealed that the goal of this project was to attract sponsors in order to burn larger amounts of SHIB and help increase its exposure to potential users. These sponsors would be helping run this radio station since others would be expensive.

However, there is also another project to be released in the near future and it would make it possible to remove “tens of billions, if not trillions of SHIB”. Currently, Shibburn also conducts regular burns but much smaller ones.

We do have another project coming soon, and believe that it could burn tens of billions, if not trillions of SHIB.

@shibburnradio is another project we’re working on that also burns SHIB. The full launch will take place soon, including the new website, app, and live DJs who will play in a studio I have been working on for several months. (95% completed) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 2, 2022

Speaking of burning, according to Shibburn, during the past 24 hours, the SHIB army has managed to send 31,161,408 meme tokens to "inferno" wallets. This raised the burn rate by nearly 48% compared to the previously burnt amount of SHIB.

Whales sell $12 million in Shiba Inu

Data shared by WhaleStats wallet tracking service shows that, in the past two days, the leading ETH holders have dumped an astonishing amount of Shiba Inu coins from their wallets.

On Sept. 13, they held a total of $155,181,881 worth of SHIB — 12,910,306,239,600 meme coins.

The following day, according to the website, these wallets already owned less SHIB — $145,441,075 worth of these tokens. Today, the amount of SHIB held by the largest Ethereum whales comprise the equivalent of $143,792,469.

Still, despite this, Shiba Inu has recently become the most viewed asset across the world. This data was shared by the CoinMarketCap website. High interest is counted by the number of views received by the webpage of SHIB on this platform.

Thus, in Africa, Asia, North America and South America, the second biggest meme coin has become the third most-viewed crypto after Bitcoin and Ethereum.