AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bill Miller: Bitcoin Would Hit $1.7 Million if Recognized as 'Digital Gold'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 25/01/2026 - 10:06
    If Bitcoin were to capture gold's entire monetary premium, the price per coin would need to rise approximately 19x from current levels.
    Advertisement
    Bill Miller: Bitcoin Would Hit $1.7 Million if Recognized as 'Digital Gold'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    If the market truly viewed Bitcoin as the digital equivalent of gold, the price of a single coin would not be struggling to reclaim $100,000.

    In fact, according to Bill Miller IV, the chief investment officer at Miller Value Partners, the leading cryptocurrency would be trading near $1.7 million.

    Now that gold is hitting record highs, critics have been quick to declare the correlation dead. Miller, however, argues that the lack of correlation is exactly the point.

    HOT Stories
    'Greatest Risk' to Bitcoin Identified by Strategy's Saylor
    XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, Ripple Snatches Major Banking Partnership, Saylor's Strategy Buying BTC Again, SHIB Volume Collapses — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Back in Business, Ethereum (ETH) Must Decide, XRP Locked in on $2
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Collapses to Lowest Level of 2026, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Eyes 30% Breakout

    The $1.7 million math

    Miller’s hypothetical price target is derived from a simple market cap parity calculation.

    Advertisement

    If Bitcoin were to capture gold’s entire monetary premium, the price per coin would need to rise approximately 19x from current levels.

    Miller’s post comes after the recent divergence between the two assets. Gold experienced a massive rally in 2026, which was driven by central bank buying and geopolitical hedging. In the meantime, Bitcoin's price action has been extremely underwhelming, with the cryptocurrency struggling to reclaim even the $90,000 level.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/12/2022 - 20:10
    Bill Miller Remains Long-Term Bitcoin Bull
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    However, Miller pointed to the historical lack of correlation between the two.

    "Wrong - the correlation between BTC and gold over the past decade is 0.09 (none). Why would you expect it to move at the same time?" he said.

    As reported by U.Today, Miller recently confirmed that he remained bullish on Bitcoin despite the recent underperformance.

    More than digital gold

    Ark's Cathie Wood also recently dismantled the narrative that Bitcoin is merely "digital gold."

    Wood believes Bitcoin has "miles to go" just to catch up to gold. She views the current price as an early entry point.

    She also argues that Bitcoin is the only asset in the world that functions as both a risk-on and a risk-off asset.

    Finally, Wood argues that Bitcoin is actually harder money than gold due to the physics of mining.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 10:30
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:46
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 10:30
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 25
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 10:06
    Bill Miller: Bitcoin Would Hit $1.7 Million if Recognized as 'Digital Gold'
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:46
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 25
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:38
    XRP Volumes Crash 52%, Is This Concerning?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 8:59
    Robinhood: 73% Chance XRP Breaks $2.75 in 2026
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 10:30
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 25
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 10:06
    Bill Miller: Bitcoin Would Hit $1.7 Million if Recognized as 'Digital Gold'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:46
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 25
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all