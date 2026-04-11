Big Week for XRP: 2 Events Set to Drive Community Buzz

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The upcoming week is set to be a busy one for the XRP community, with key events lining up.

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XRP Ledger validator Vet highlights this information in a recent tweet. The XRP community night event is scheduled for April 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. in Solum, Paris. This event is part of the Paris Blockchain Week.

Previous XRP community night events have brought together builders, partners and members of the XRP ecosystem in a show of solidarity, with expectations building for the upcoming one.

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In the upcoming week as well is the XRP Ledger hackathon event. A feature-unlock audit contest organized by Sherlock in collaboration with Ripple will cover several areas of upcoming XRPL functionality and is scheduled to run from April 13 to April 27, 2026.

🇫🇷 Next week is Paris Blockchain Week.



The weekend ahead is for Hackathons.



Traditionally the european XRP community has a strong presence there and is the top regional layer 1 hub thanks to XRPL Commons.



Looking forward to the experiences shared by the XRP Family next week. — Vet (@Vet_X0) April 10, 2026

Vet revealed his expectations in his tweet: "Next week is Paris Blockchain Week. The weekend ahead is for Hackathons. Traditionally the european XRP community has a strong presence there and is the top regional layer 1 hub thanks to XRPL Commons. Looking forward to the experiences shared by the XRP Family next week."

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XRP Ledger holds audit contest

In a recent development, the XRP Ledger road map is getting a $550,000 audit contest.

Sherlock has announced a new audit contest in collaboration with Ripple, covering upcoming features on the XRPL road map. The contest kicks off on April 13 and will run for two weeks.

This contest covers several meaningful areas of XRPL’s protocol road map, including Batch Transactions, Permission Delegation, MPT DEX, Confidential Transfers for MPT, Sponsored Fees and Reserves.

Together, these touch how transactions are grouped and executed atomically, how authority can be delegated between accounts, how controlled trading environments operate and how newer token formats work on the ledger. This follows as XRPL introduces protocol-level functionality that benefits from broad, competitive external review.

Last month, Ripple announced it was taking a more proactive, AI-driven approach to strengthening XRPL security.