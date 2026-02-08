'Big Week Ahead': XRP Adoption Game Plan Set to Be Revealed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, signals a big week ahead for the XRP community. On February 11 and 12, XRP holders, builders, institutions, and Ripple leaders will come together for XRP Community Day 2026, a global, virtual event that will celebrate XRP's increasing utility, adoption, and real-world impact as well as the broader XRPL ecosystem.

Three live X Spaces are set to be hosted by Ripple, covering EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions. February 11 is specifically for EMEA & Americas ,while February 12 will host the APAC region.

At the "XRP Features: What’s Live and What’s Next" segment of the event, Vet teases what to expect.

big week ahead!



join us at XRP Community Day, in this session we will dig into key pillars to step up XRP adoption.



from programmability (smart extension, contracts), ZKP for privacy and scalability to compliance building blocks perm Domain/DEX.



and everything in between 🤗 https://t.co/VgfGMYKSNu February 7, 2026

According to Vet, the session will dig into key pillars to step up XRP adoption from programmability (smart extension, contracts), ZKP for privacy and scalability, to compliance building blocks, including permissioned Domain/DEX and everything in between.

The XRP Ledger feature-focused session will see Ayo Akinyele, Head of Engineering at RippleX, Jasmine Cooper, RippleX Head of Product, RippleX Engineer Mayukha Vadari, and XRP community members Vet and Krippenreiter discuss what's next for XRP. The segment will also sharethe latest updates on the XRP Ledger.

What else to expect?

Ripple leaders, including CEO Brad Garlinghouse and President Monica Long, alongside ecosystem partners, financial institutions, and community builders, are expected to share insights, updates, and perspectives on what the XRP community can look forward to.

One of the key objectives of this year’s XRP community day event is to showcase how XRP is increasingly being used across regulated financial markets.

Most importantly, the event will outline where XRP is headed next. Ripple will share its 2026 priorities around regulated finance, wrapped assets, and cross-chain liquidity, highlighting XRP’s role as a foundational layer of modern financial infrastructure.

In an opening segment at the EMEA session, "The Era of XRP in Capital Markets", Ripple CEO will touch on XRP's increasing utility in global financial infrastructure and capital markets, what is driving this institutional shift with regulatory clarity, technological readiness, and the longevity and stability of XRP itself.