'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Admits He 'Slept' on Bitcoin in 2013 Despite Early Move to Buy

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Burry, the Scion Asset Management founder who "diagnosed" the 2008 subprime mortgage collapse, recently laid out a decades-long road map of his hits and misses, revealing a rare admission of a "lost" trade: he almost bought Bitcoin in 2013.

Advertisement

Well, I have called just about everything significant that has happened the last 26 years.

It's hard to say I've never had the timing right.

I was short Amazon at the top in 2000.

I went way long small cap value in late 2000.

I bought AAPL in 1998 and then again in 2002.

In… — Cassandra Unchained (@michaeljburry) February 22, 2026

According to Burry, a meeting with a friend at Lightspeed Venture Partners nearly led him to enter the crypto market when BTC was trading under $200, but he ultimately "slept on it," missing the chance to capture what would have been an appreciation worth thousands of percent over the next decade.

"Cassandra" warning: BTC Patterns

Although Burry may regret his hesitation in 2013, his current stance on Bitcoin is far more adversarial. Under his "Cassandra Unchained" persona on X, Burry shared a new chart titled "BTC Patterns" this month, comparing the current market structure to the collapse of 2021-2022.

Advertisement

The chart shows a peak of $126,000 in October 2025, followed by a drop to approximately $73,000. This draws an ominous parallel to the previous cycle's 50% plunge. Burry warns that this could trigger a "death spiral" for overleveraged institutional holders, such as Strategy (ex. MicroStrategy), and mining firms if the price falls to around $50,000 per BTC.

BTC/USD by TradingView

The investor's pessimism extends beyond cryptocurrency to what he calls the "AI bubble." Burry recently disclosed bearish put options on high-flyers like Nvidia (NVDA) and Palantir (PLTR), arguing that tech giants are inflating profits by stretching the reported useful lives of their hardware.

Advertisement

Just as he missed the long-term Bitcoin play in 2013, he now believes that the current institutional "stockpiling" of both AI chips and Bitcoin is a temporary speculative force and not a sign of permanent adoption.