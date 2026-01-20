Battle for Ethereum Is Unfolding Right Now: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum is currently in a situation where price action is insufficient to provide a complete picture. ETH appears heavy on the surface; it is still below important moving averages, having trouble regaining momentum and responding violently to resistance above. However, beneath the surface, a very real tug-of-war is taking place between big players, who are making aggressive bets in opposing directions.

On ETH, a blatant long-short conflict has developed over the last two hours. One sizable wallet, 0x4607, opened a 4x leveraged short on about 3,840 ETH, with a deposit of $3 million USDC. The position was worth approximately $11.86 million. At nearly the same time, another wallet, 0xfB66, opened a much riskier 12x leveraged long on 10,000 ETH, valued at approximately 30.92 million dollars, by depositing 7.38 million USDC.

This is conviction colliding, not hedging noise. That tension is reflected in price behavior. Near a crucial decision zone, Ethereum has been compressing - not only failing to break higher but also failing to roll over smoothly. Buyers and sellers are drawn to each dip and bounce, respectively.

Because leverage on both sides lowers tolerance for chop, that kind of balance typically comes before a sharp move. At some point, someone is ejected. Technically speaking, ETH is still below the 200 EMA, which maintains the wider trend's downward bias. The market remembers that level because it has already rejected the price several times. In contrast to previous sell-offs, the downward momentum has also decreased.

Although follow-through selling has been erratic, lower highs are still present. Large players are willing to accept opposing bets here because of this. Investors should not anticipate a calm continuation at this time. Volatility is favored in this setup.

The long becomes vulnerable quickly if ETH loses its current base, and liquidation pressure may cause the downside to accelerate. Positioning is the most important lesson, not forecasting. When players use this much capital and leverage in opposing directions, the market simultaneously advertises opportunity and uncertainty.