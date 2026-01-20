AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Battle for Ethereum Is Unfolding Right Now: Details

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 14:52
    Ethereum is a battlefield for whales right now as both short and long volumes are spiking.
    Advertisement
    Battle for Ethereum Is Unfolding Right Now: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ethereum is currently in a situation where price action is insufficient to provide a complete picture. ETH appears heavy on the surface; it is still below important moving averages, having trouble regaining momentum and responding violently to resistance above. However, beneath the surface, a very real tug-of-war is taking place between big players, who are making aggressive bets in opposing directions. 

    Ethereum between two flames

    On ETH, a blatant long-short conflict has developed over the last two hours. One sizable wallet, 0x4607, opened a 4x leveraged short on about 3,840 ETH, with a deposit of $3 million USDC. The position was worth approximately $11.86 million. At nearly the same time, another wallet, 0xfB66, opened a much riskier 12x leveraged long on 10,000 ETH, valued at approximately 30.92 million dollars, by depositing 7.38 million USDC. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This is conviction colliding, not hedging noise. That tension is reflected in price behavior. Near a crucial decision zone, Ethereum has been compressing - not only failing to break higher but also failing to roll over smoothly. Buyers and sellers are drawn to each dip and bounce, respectively. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    Morning Crypto Report: $74.68 Million XRP Bull Makes Brutal Mistake, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $0 On Decentralized Exchange, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Delivers 5,407,865% Liquidation Shock: What Happened?
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP's Biggest Price Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Fighting, Is Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing Third $3,500 Breakout?

    Will Ethereum volatility spike?

    Because leverage on both sides lowers tolerance for chop, that kind of balance typically comes before a sharp move. At some point, someone is ejected. Technically speaking, ETH is still below the 200 EMA, which maintains the wider trend's downward bias. The market remembers that level because it has already rejected the price several times. In contrast to previous sell-offs, the downward momentum has also decreased. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/19/2026 - 09:50
    Vitalik Buterin Names Four Reasons Why Ethereum Needs Better DAOs
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Although follow-through selling has been erratic, lower highs are still present. Large players are willing to accept opposing bets here because of this. Investors should not anticipate a calm continuation at this time. Volatility is favored in this setup.  

    The long becomes vulnerable quickly if ETH loses its current base, and liquidation pressure may cause the downside to accelerate. Positioning is the most important lesson, not forecasting. When players use this much capital and leverage in opposing directions, the market simultaneously advertises opportunity and uncertainty.  

    Advertisement
    #Ethereum #ETHUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:06
    10,758,848,994,143 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Signals Quiet Reset
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    NewsBreaking
    Jan 20, 2026 - 13:16
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Pendle Announces Token Upgrade as Its DeFi Yield Platform Scales
    How Loanledger Is Shaping a Crypto Trading Platform Around Trader Judgment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:52
    Battle for Ethereum Is Unfolding Right Now: Details
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:06
    10,758,848,994,143 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Signals Quiet Reset
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    NewsBreaking
    Jan 20, 2026 - 13:16
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 12:45
    Institutions Still Eager to Buy Bitcoin: CryptoQuant CEO
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 12:33
    XRP Prints 21,506% Liquidation Imbalance in Four Hours
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:52
    Battle for Ethereum Is Unfolding Right Now: Details
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:06
    10,758,848,994,143 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Signals Quiet Reset
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Breaking
    Jan 20, 2026 - 13:16
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all