    ASI:Chain Goes Live in DevNet, Brings New Opportunities to AI Agents

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 15:01
    The Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance shares the details of its newest ASI:Chain release.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance has announced the launch of ASI:Chain public DevNet, providing early access to developers interested in building autonomous systems on a layer 1 blockDAG, designed specifically for AI-native decentralized applications.

    ASI:Chain debuts in DevNet: What to know

    According to the official statement by The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, a joint venture of Fetch.ai, Singularity Net and CUDOS, its blockchain network ASI:Chain has hit DevNet phase.

    The ASI:Chain architecture directly addresses multiple concerns that have arisen in the tech industry generally due to the extremely rapid expansion of the AI sector: constraints in infrastructure quantity and capability, security vulnerability due to excessive centralization, and data privacy and sovereignty issues. 

    SingularityNET and ASI's CEO Dr. Ben Goertzel, AI pioneer, explains the importance of the DevNet release for the entire segment of AI agents in Web3:

    The ASI:Chain architecture provides a novel approach to solving the “blockchain trilemma” – the seemingly unsolvable conundrum of having scalability, security and decentralization all in one compute network. ASI:Chain solves this by baking decentralization and security into the universal infrastructure, and then achieving scalability via using different consensus mechanisms on different shards of the network as appropriate for their purpose.  So a shard doing high-frequency trading gets one consensus mechanism, a shard running a mesh network for use in the developing world in regions with unreliable Internet gets another, etc.

    Blockchain-based infrastructure, in principle, provides routes around these issues via enabling new forms of decentralized AI compute, however, in practice, historical blockchain platforms have suffered from their own severe limitations. 

    They were architected for token transfers and basic smart contracts, not for the complex coordination, reasoning and concurrency requirements of autonomous AI systems.

    Bringing autonomous AI agents on-chain

    This new chain emerges at a critical moment, when autonomous agents are transitioning from research projects to production systems. Most major enterprises have already deployed agentic solutions for production workflows across finance, supply chain and operations. 

    Gartner forecasts that within the next 36 months, enterprise software incorporating agentic AI will rise to 33%. Yet today's blockchain infrastructure remains fundamentally misaligned with these requirements.

    The DevNet phase offers early-stage developer access, where the ASI:Chain team can gather real-world feedback before advancing to its testnet phase. Rather than relying on simulations, developers can deploy applications in a live environment. They can validate the blockDAG consensus model, stress test infrastructure under genuine workloads and provide critical feedback to refine the ecosystem.

