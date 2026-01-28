As MEXC Lists the XYZ Token on January 29, Utility Tokens Re-Emerge for 2026

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

MEXC has confirmed it will list XYZ, the native token of XYZVerse , on January 29, with trading set to begin at 1 PM UTC via the XYZ/USDT pair. The listing marks the project’s move into public markets following a presale that raised nearly $16 million and introduced the token to early supporters across multiple funding stages.

The exchange also highlighted the listing on X, alongside a 50,000 USDT Airdrop+ and Earn campaign tied to the launch.

XYZ is set to enter public trading at an expected price of $0.10, following a presale that distributed 18% of its 100 billion total supply.

The timing of the listing comes as parts of the crypto industry turn their attention back to utility-driven projects. Many in the industry are already seeing 2026 as a year when tokens will need to prove their value through real utility rather than speculation alone, especially as regulation becomes clearer and investors grow more cautious.

As XYZ moves into public trading, how its token supply enters the market is a key part of the picture. Not all of the total supply becomes available at once. At the Token Generation Event, roughly 0.5% of the supply enters circulation.

The remaining tokens will be brought into the market over time through a vesting schedule. Rather than front-loading supply, this approach spreads new tokens out over time, allowing the market to absorb them as the platform grows and usage increases.

XYZVerse describes itself as a “community-driven” all-sports meme coin ecosystem that blends the passion of sports fans with blockchain-based engagement. In practice, XYZVerse is building a sports and esports-oriented platform where holding and using the XYZ token provides tangible participation benefits.

Notably, XYZVerse has integrated with bookmaker.XYZ , an on-chain sportsbook that offers exclusive rewards to token holders. This means XYZ can be used for play-to-earn games, providing an immediate use case beyond simple trading.

XYZVerse currently runs a crypto-powered Counter-Strike 2 league featuring ten teams and a $500,000 USDT prize pool, bringing together KOLs, founders, and community players, with fan voting and rewards handled on-chain.

By connecting to popular sports and competitive gaming, XYZVerse aims to turn fans from passive spectators into active participants in an on-chain community. For example, holders could use XYZ to vote on match events or earn digital collectibles tied to their favorite teams.

Activity across leagues, games, and fan interactions generates platform fees and partner revenue, which is routed on-chain through XYZVerse’s revenue router. A portion of that revenue is used for open-market buybacks of XYZ, with tokens either removed from circulation or returned to ecosystem incentives.

Because the process runs transparently on-chain, participation, revenue, and supply dynamics stay closely linked over time, with more than 17% of the total supply earmarked for long-term token burns.

What sets the XYZ token apart in this context is timing and maturity. Unlike many tokens that arrive on exchanges ahead of any live product, XYZVerse enters public trading with active leagues, a functioning platform, and real user participation already in place.

That makes the listing less about future promises and more about market access to something that is already operating. In the context of utility tokens, XYZ represents a case where exchange liquidity follows usage, not the other way around.