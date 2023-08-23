Artfi Art Technology Company Welcomes Francis Gurry as New Advisor

Former WIPO director takes advisory role in NFT marketplace; it will curate platform's efforts to make art markets more transparent and democratic

Manager, visionary and renowned intellectual property expert Francis Gurry will bring a wealth of knowledge to facilitate the progress of Artfi and massive adoption of its solutions among digital art professionals across the globe.

Former Director General of WIPO becomes advisor of NFT project Artfi

Francis Gurry, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (2008-2020), becomes an advisor to Artfi, a Web3 platform that allows collectors and commissioners to own a stake in much-sought-after works of art. Such a statement was made by representatives of Artfi on Aug. 18, 2023.

Artfi Welcomes Francis Gurry, Internationally Renowned Intellectual Property Expert as Advisor. With his distinguished career and unparalleled expertise in intellectual property and innovation, Gurry brings a wealth of knowledge to the company.



During his mission in WIPO, Gurry spearheaded an array of major initiatives that significantly enhanced WIPO's role in the digital segment as a catalyst for global intellectual property (IP) systems. As a result of Mr. Gurry's visionary leadership, WIPO accomplished its brightest milestones, including reaching CHF 480 million in revenue.

Besides Artfi, Gurry proudly holds the position of strategic advisor to IPH Limited, which showcases his continued dedication to redefining the intellectual property landscape globally.

Asif Kamal, CEO of Artfi, is excited about the latest addition to Artfi's advisory board and the potential of collaboration with Francis Gurry:

We are honored to welcome Francis Gurry to our advisory board. His unparalleled expertise and visionary leadership in intellectual property and innovation align perfectly with Artfi's mission to push the boundaries of fine art and technology. We are excited to leverage Gurry's insights as we continue to drive innovation in the ever-evolving Web3 landscape.

Artfi's new advisor also authored the popular textbook Gurry on Confidential Information and coauthored a casebook on international intellectual property.

New opportunities for fine arts markets

Besides working on industry-leading teams and major regulators, Gurry is honorary dean of the Shanghai International College of Intellectual Property at Tongji University and vice chair of the World Internet Conference Board (Wuzhen Summit).

Per the statement by Artfi's team, this cooperation is to help the company fulfill its mission of changing the narrative in the creative technology sector, fueling innovation and unlocking new opportunities for creators, investors and entrepreneurs in the thriving $1.7 trillion art market.

Artfi will be a title sponsor of Token 2049 in Singapore in mid-September 2023.