    Are XRP Millionaires Buying? On-Chain Signals Say So

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 13:50
    XRP might see a resurgence sooner than we thought as large transactions are piling up.
    XRP’s recent price weakness has not stopped a quiet but important shift happening under the surface. On-chain data from the XRP Ledger is flashing signals that large holders are becoming more active, even though the chart still shows a more general downtrend structure. This activity may be setting the stage for a future price increase.

    High-profile payments flowing in

    The increase in high-value payments flowing through the network is the most noteworthy development. Over the past month, there has been a significant increase in the number of high-volume transfers between accounts, which has caused total payments to reach one of the highest levels in recent quarters.

    Source: XRP Ledger

    This is not noise from a store. These kinds of transactions are usually not indicative of casual trading activity, but rather of institutional flows, whale repositioning or strategic accumulation. Simultaneously, the ledger is documenting high transaction counts and a steady rise in active sending accounts, and this combination is important. Rising activity paired with large-value transfers suggests that capital is rotating, not leaving.

    When price action appears to be the weakest on cryptocurrency markets, quiet accumulation phases frequently take place. In the past, whales have tended to extend their positions during times of compression rather than euphoric outbursts. 

    The current price range may serve as a launching pad rather than a ceiling if buying pressure starts to translate onto exchanges. It is important for investors to carefully interpret these signals, because although it changes probability, on-chain strength does not ensure instant gains. XRP is showing signs of whale engagement at a time when sentiment is cautious, and major reversals frequently start with that mismatch.

