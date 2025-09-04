Advertisement
    AIverse Launches iNFT Marketplace With 0G: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 11:22
    AIverse, industry-first marketplace for iNFTs ('agent NFTs') shares details of its testnet launch for Zero Gravity community
    AIverse, a marketplace for iNFTs or agent NFTs, has announced its testnet launch. Early access to the service is exclusively reserved for One Gravity holders. The platform is designed to facilitate the trading of "tokenized intelligence" items.

    AIverse by 0G blockchain pioneers concept of iNFTs, announces testnet release

    According to its official statement, AIverse, a marketplace platform for iNFTs — non-fungible tokens associated with AI agents — will go live on testnet. Only Zero Gravity audience members will be able to access its instruments in that testing phase.

    Following extensive development and testing, AIverse is kicking off today, Sept. 4, with holders of One Gravity NFTs being the first to experience its capabilities.

    One Gravity is the first NFT collection created for 0G’s DeAI ecosystem. Designed for the 0G community, One Gravity grants its 1,888 holders exclusive perks, including early access to AIverse. This will enable them to play a decisive role in the next chapter of 0G’s evolution as it gears up for its mainnet deployment.

    One Gravity holders can use their NFTs as access credentials to mint one of the first iNFTs on 0G. The initial mint will take place on the 0G Galileo testnet, with the prospect of future rewards for users who participate in this milestone event. The first iNFT minted on AIverse will also be exchangeable for a counterpart on the mainnet following 0G’s Layer-1 launch.

    First generation of iNFTs go live Sept. 4

    The CEO of 0G Labs Michael Heinrich welcomes the first cohort of users to the platform and expects this launch to be a landmark milestone for commercial AI developments:

    We’re delighted to welcome One Gravity holders to AIverse, enabling them to experience the marketplace that will define the future of iNFTs. AIverse is going to power 0G’s agent economy and it’s only right that the One Gravity community should be first in line to onboard, mint an exclusive iNFT and reap the rewards that come from being early

    A snapshot taken Sept. 1 will determine the 1,888 One Gravity holders who are eligible to gain early access to AIverse. After visiting the AIverse marketplace, One Gravity holders will be prompted to create an account before minting their first iNFT.

    All iNFTs are fully tradable on AIverse using testnet tokens that have no financial value. This provision will enable users to familiarize themselves with the marketplace’s core functions and position themselves for future rewards and other ecosystem incentives.

    Launched in March, the One Gravity collection demonstrates the utility and versatility of iNFTs that are set to play a major role in the evolution of 0G. Ranking among the first assets to be deployed on 0G’s Galileo testnet and the forthcoming mainnet, they provide a tangible example of the ways in which AI and Web3 can be merged to enhance the opportunities available to on-chain users.

