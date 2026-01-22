AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    AI on XRP Ledger? Evernorth Just Made Ultra-Bullish Move

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 9:48
    XRP treasury firm Evernorth plans to bring AI Agents to XRPL with a new collaboration.
    Advertisement
    AI on XRP Ledger? Evernorth Just Made Ultra-Bullish Move
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Evernorth, a digital asset treasury with over 388 million XRP, says it has decided to raise over $1 billion to build the largest institutional treasury of the asset. As per the announcement, this will be done in collaboration with t54 Labs, which specializes in agentic artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

    Advertisement

    Evernorth eyes $1 billion XRP Treasury with AI strategy

    Notably, Evernorth will raise this large amount of capital through institutional lending, liquidity provisioning and DeFi yield strategies on the XRP Ledger. Given the complex nature of the ambition, Evernorth will embrace AI-powered agents to assist in the operation.

    With t54 Labs’ specialty in agentic infrastructure on the XRPL, the company will enable autonomous agents to handle XRP and Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) payments. The goal is to develop new products that enhance AI-driven finance and risk management on an increasingly volatile market.

    According to Evernorth, the plan is not just storing XRP like a passive exchange-traded fund (ETF) but to try to earn more XRP with it. This would be achieved through institutional lending.

    The idea is to leverage AI agents to automatically execute trades and manage liquidity positions. The AI agents will also be able to react to market shifts in real time to minimize risks.

    While AI agents perform their functions in running the treasury company, t54 Labs will help monitor risks and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. t54 Labs’ role is to guarantee compliance, verify transactions before they are settled and maintain trust.

    XRPL set for institutional growth beyond payments

    This partnership is likely to have significant implications for both XRP and the XRP Ledger. It could mark a shift for XRP as it moves from just speculative trading to real institutional demand. For XRPL, its functions could extend beyond only payments to more complex financial structures managed by AI.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/22/2026 - 09:06
    Binance Announces Major 19-Pair Delisting With DeFi, AI, Meme Coins, Bitcoin and Ethereum in Focus
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The XRP Ledger community has expressed excitement at the development, describing it as a great collaboration. This enthusiasm could trickle into massive gains for XRP’s price outlook and push the coin out of its lingering stagnation.

    As of press time, XRP exchanges hands at $1.95, representing a 2.94% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin climbed from a daily low of $1.88 as trading volume increased by 29.73% to $4.24 billion within the same time frame.

    The rebound suggests that XRP might have averted a death drop that could have crashed it by over 80% in the market space.

    #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Reviews
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:59
    Gate Expands TradFi Features On Top of Tokenized Stocks, Setting New Standards for 360° Trading Experience: Review
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:44
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    UEX US Announces Strategic Brand Partnership with MMA Icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    TWPB Platform Introduces Free Cloud Staking Model
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:59
    Gate Expands TradFi Features On Top of Tokenized Stocks, Setting New Standards for 360° Trading Experience: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:48
    AI on XRP Ledger? Evernorth Just Made Ultra-Bullish Move
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:44
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 22
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:06
    Binance Announces Major 19-Pair Delisting With DeFi, AI, Meme Coins, Bitcoin and Ethereum in Focus
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 8:58
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Tanked to 0 Volume in 2026: What to Expect?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Reviews
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:59
    Gate Expands TradFi Features On Top of Tokenized Stocks, Setting New Standards for 360° Trading Experience: Review
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:48
    AI on XRP Ledger? Evernorth Just Made Ultra-Bullish Move
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:44
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 22
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all