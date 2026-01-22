AI on XRP Ledger? Evernorth Just Made Ultra-Bullish Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Evernorth, a digital asset treasury with over 388 million XRP, says it has decided to raise over $1 billion to build the largest institutional treasury of the asset. As per the announcement , this will be done in collaboration with t54 Labs, which specializes in agentic artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Evernorth eyes $1 billion XRP Treasury with AI strategy

Notably, Evernorth will raise this large amount of capital through institutional lending, liquidity provisioning and DeFi yield strategies on the XRP Ledger. Given the complex nature of the ambition, Evernorth will embrace AI-powered agents to assist in the operation.

With t54 Labs’ specialty in agentic infrastructure on the XRPL, the company will enable autonomous agents to handle XRP and Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) payments. The goal is to develop new products that enhance AI-driven finance and risk management on an increasingly volatile market.

As we scale the world’s largest institutional XRP treasury, we’re excited to collaborate with @t54ai to explore AI-based agentic finance, verification and more within the XRPL.



According to Evernorth, the plan is not just storing XRP like a passive exchange-traded fund (ETF) but to try to earn more XRP with it. This would be achieved through institutional lending.

The idea is to leverage AI agents to automatically execute trades and manage liquidity positions. The AI agents will also be able to react to market shifts in real time to minimize risks.

While AI agents perform their functions in running the treasury company, t54 Labs will help monitor risks and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. t54 Labs’ role is to guarantee compliance, verify transactions before they are settled and maintain trust.

XRPL set for institutional growth beyond payments

This partnership is likely to have significant implications for both XRP and the XRP Ledger. It could mark a shift for XRP as it moves from just speculative trading to real institutional demand. For XRPL, its functions could extend beyond only payments to more complex financial structures managed by AI.

The XRP Ledger community has expressed excitement at the development, describing it as a great collaboration. This enthusiasm could trickle into massive gains for XRP’s price outlook and push the coin out of its lingering stagnation.

As of press time, XRP exchanges hands at $1.95, representing a 2.94% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin climbed from a daily low of $1.88 as trading volume increased by 29.73% to $4.24 billion within the same time frame.