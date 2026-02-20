AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    AI Agents Can Now Pay With XRP and RLUSD via x402 on XRP Ledger

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 20/02/2026 - 11:47
    The X402 integration allows AI agents to pay in XRP and RLUSD, allowing real utility to flow through the XRP Ledger.
    Advertisement
    AI Agents Can Now Pay With XRP and RLUSD via x402 on XRP Ledger
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a new milestone, the x402 facilitator is now live on the XRP Ledger, allowing AI agents to be able to pay for services using XRP and RLUSD  with no need for API key or accounts.

    Advertisement

    x402 refers to the open standard for machine-native payments. It works in this way: when an agent requests a resource, the server responds with HTTP 402 "Payment Required," and the agent pays instantly.

    The XRPL x402 facilitator handles the verification and settlement on-chain, allowing for real utility to flow through the ledger.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec Reports Breakthrough in DC Crypto Meeting Crypto Market Review: XRP Faces 85% Volume Reset, Shiba inu (SHIB) Bull Run Chances Are Slim, Analyzing Dogecoin's Possibility to Return to $0.10

    Agents pay per request via x402, with volume settling on the XRP Ledger. With the recent integration, XRP Ledger joins the likes of Coinbase and BNB Chain, which have already adopted the x402 standard.

    Advertisement

    In May 2025, Coinbase launched x402 to allow instant stablecoin payments directly over HTTP.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/16/2026 - 13:06
    XRP Ledger Grows 20% in Transactions Per Ledger: Boosting Institutional Liquidity Metrics
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement

    x402 is an open, neutral standard for internet-native payments. It absolves the internet's original sin by natively making payments possible between clients and servers, creating win-win economies that empower agentic payments at scale.

    Dubai’s next phase of tokenized property trading launches on XRP Ledger

    In a recent tweet, Ripple Senior Executive Officer and Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Reece Merrick highlights a new milestone in Dubai’s tokenized property market.

    Merrick informed followers about the phase two launch for the Dubai Land Department Real Estate Tokenization Project. Building on the pilot, controlled secondary market trading is now live for tokenized properties on the XRP Ledger, secured by Ripple Custody via CtrlAlt. He highlighted this as a massive step for real-world asset adoption in Dubai.

    Tokenization infrastructure provider Ctrl Alt and the Dubai Land Department (DLD) have announced the launch of phase two of Dubai’s Real Estate Tokenization Project Pilot, introducing controlled secondary market trading capabilities for tokenized real estate assets.

    Phase two builds on the successful pilot stage, during which 10 properties were tokenized, representing more than $5 million (AED 18.5 million) in real estate value. About 7.8 million tokens issued during the pilot will now be eligible for resale within a controlled secondary market environment, increasing access and liquidity across Dubai’s real estate market.

    #AI Agents #XRP Ledger #XRPL #XRP #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 11:54
    Binance Sees Major Investor Sentiment Shift: Biggest Whale Inflows Since 2024
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 11:42
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Jumps 15% in Latest Hashrate Reboot
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 11:54
    Binance Sees Major Investor Sentiment Shift: Biggest Whale Inflows Since 2024
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 11:47
    AI Agents Can Now Pay With XRP and RLUSD via x402 on XRP Ledger
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 11:42
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Jumps 15% in Latest Hashrate Reboot
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all