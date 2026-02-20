AI Agents Can Now Pay With XRP and RLUSD via x402 on XRP Ledger

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a new milestone, the x402 facilitator is now live on the XRP Ledger, allowing AI agents to be able to pay for services using XRP and RLUSD with no need for API key or accounts.

x402 refers to the open standard for machine-native payments. It works in this way: when an agent requests a resource, the server responds with HTTP 402 "Payment Required," and the agent pays instantly.

The XRPL x402 facilitator handles the verification and settlement on-chain, allowing for real utility to flow through the ledger.

Agents pay per request via x402, with volume settling on the XRP Ledger. With the recent integration, XRP Ledger joins the likes of Coinbase and BNB Chain, which have already adopted the x402 standard.

In May 2025, Coinbase launched x402 to allow instant stablecoin payments directly over HTTP.

x402 is an open, neutral standard for internet-native payments. It absolves the internet's original sin by natively making payments possible between clients and servers, creating win-win economies that empower agentic payments at scale.

Dubai’s next phase of tokenized property trading launches on XRP Ledger

In a recent tweet, Ripple Senior Executive Officer and Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Reece Merrick highlights a new milestone in Dubai’s tokenized property market.

Merrick informed followers about the phase two launch for the Dubai Land Department Real Estate Tokenization Project. Building on the pilot, controlled secondary market trading is now live for tokenized properties on the XRP Ledger, secured by Ripple Custody via CtrlAlt. He highlighted this as a massive step for real-world asset adoption in Dubai.

Tokenization infrastructure provider Ctrl Alt and the Dubai Land Department (DLD) have announced the launch of phase two of Dubai’s Real Estate Tokenization Project Pilot, introducing controlled secondary market trading capabilities for tokenized real estate assets.

Phase two builds on the successful pilot stage, during which 10 properties were tokenized, representing more than $5 million (AED 18.5 million) in real estate value. About 7.8 million tokens issued during the pilot will now be eligible for resale within a controlled secondary market environment, increasing access and liquidity across Dubai’s real estate market.