Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    AdEx Launches On-Chain Hackathon With AI in Focus

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 15:50
    AdEx, personal framework designed to enhance Web3 experience, shares details of its upcoming hackathon
    Advertisement
    AdEx Launches On-Chain Hackathon With AI in Focus
    Cover image via www.adex.network
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    AdEx, a developer of UX-focused Web3 infrastructure products, announced the launch of the AURA API, an open-source framework designed to bring autonomous AI agents on-chain. Also, AdEx is kickstarting a hackathon for on-chain AI engineers with $12,000 in prizes.

    AdEx launches public API solution and on-chain hackathon

    AdEx, a pioneering platform for UX-centric Web3 infrastructure, launches its first public API. With AURA API, Web3 enthusiasts can develop applications — from wallets to marketplaces — in a Lego-like manner.

    AURA is a Web3 AI agent framework that transforms raw blockchain data into personalized portfolio strategies. Analyzing user activity, assets and market trends, AURA autonomously surfaces high-impact opportunities, including airdrops, DeFi yield, NFT mints and liquidation risks, guiding users to act without requiring prompts or manual oversight.

    Advertisement

    In addition, starting from Sept. 22, 2025, AdEx will be running a 30-day hackathon with $12,000 in prizes, giving developers the chance to explore new frontiers in AI-driven Web3 applications.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Hidden XRP $4.50 Rally Possible? Ethereum (ETH) Double Top Forming at $4,500, Shiba Inu Volatility Explosion at $0.0000135?
    XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Teases DC Appearance
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Needs One Push for $150,000, XRP Lost $3 Again, Dogecoin (DOGE) Biggest $0.30 Crash From July

    By offering simple integrations as well as room for deeper innovation, the API allows builders to create products that can reason about user actions, deliver context-aware insights and even execute strategies on-chain. 

    With Model Context Protocol (MCP) compatibility, AURA also connects naturally to platforms like Claude and ChatGPT, opening the door to AI-native interfaces for Web3.

    Where AI agent infrastructure meets Web3

    Launching the API and hackathon together, AdEx looks to demonstrate real-world use cases while attracting partnerships and developer talent to build on top of the framework. The goal is to catalyze long-term ecosystem growth, where developers integrate AURA into existing platforms and contribute new SDK modules, governance strategies and MCP connections.

    In doing so, AURA advances the frontier of autonomous on-chain intelligence, bringing personalized, real-time AI to the blockchain economy.

    As covered by U.Today previously, AdEx launched AURA AI-powered product in May 2025. It started as an analysis protocol for on-chain activity.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/21/2025 - 15:00
    AdEx Releases Demo for AURA, Analysis AI Agent
    ByVladislav Sopov

    The solution gained traction amid cryptocurrency traders and Web3 enthusiasts interested in employing AI in their experiences.

    #AdEx
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 17:39
    'Don't Trust Fake Pumps': Ted Pillows on Crypto Bloodbath
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 15:44
    752,000,000 Dogecoin Stun Robinhood in 5 Minutes, What's Happening?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    New Cryptocurrency Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $15.8M as Phase 6 Reaches 40%
    Kintsu Launches sHYPE on Hyperliquid
    Tim Draper and a host of Visionary Global Industry Leaders announced in the line up to Speak at Cardano Summit 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 17:39
    'Don't Trust Fake Pumps': Ted Pillows on Crypto Bloodbath
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 15:44
    752,000,000 Dogecoin Stun Robinhood in 5 Minutes, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 15:32
    Bitcoin up 99% in Yearly Gains, Surpassing Altcoin Dominance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all