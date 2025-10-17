AdvertisementAdvert.
    Adam Draper Endorses Pro-Bitcoin California Governor Candidate

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 18:39
    Pro-Bitcoin California governor candidate Ian Calderon gets an endorsement from prominent venture capitalist Adam Draper
    Prominent venture capitalist Adam Draper has endorsed California gubernatorial candidate Ian Calderon in a recent social media post. 

    Not-so-typical Democrat 

    Calderon is a pro-cryptocurrency Democrat, which sets him apart from a slew of other prominent politicians within his party (especially when it comes to the progressive wing). 

    He made sure to highlight this point in his campaign ad. "My generation pays bills on our phones. We send money to each other with Venmo. We save in Bitcoin," he said. 

    Calderon previously announced that California would hold BTC on its balance sheet, joining the trend that was kicked off by red states. 

    Crowded field 

    Calderon, who used to be the majority leader of the California State Assembly, announced his candidacy last month. 

    He will have to fight off a competitive field of Democratic candidates during the race that has already proven to be rather tumultuous.   

    Former U.S. Representative Katie Porter, who was the surefire frontrunner in the race, tumbled on betting markets after videos of her abruptly ending an interview and berating her staff went viral. Porter is known as a staunch critic of the cryptocurrency industry. Pro-crypto PACs forked out more than $10 million to undermine her Senate campaign last year.   

    At the same time, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who is also in the race, has shown support for the crypto industry.  

    However, Calderon is certainly the most crypto-friendly voice to run 

