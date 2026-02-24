AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Adam Back Sees Silver Lining in Massive Bitcoin Price Plunge

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 24/02/2026 - 16:16
    Blockstream CEO Adam Back has identified a major "silver lining" in Bitcoin’s recent 40% plunge.
    Advertisement
    Adam Back Sees Silver Lining in Massive Bitcoin Price Plunge
    Cover image via U.Today
    Add as a preferred source on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Now that Bitcoin is down over 40% from its fall highs and hitting its lowest levels in weeks, crypto market sentiment has turned undeniably bearish. 

    However, Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream and the inventor of the Hashcash proof-of-work system, sees a silver lining in the current downturn.

    During a conversation with CNBC’s Melissa Lee, Back argued that lower crypto prices could be beneficial for Bitcoin Standard Treasury (BST), his upcoming venture. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Mr. XRP Yoshitaka Kitao Predicts 2026 On-Chain Revolution, Bitcoin in 'Not Digital Gold' Period: CryptoQuant CEO, Ethereum Foundation to Stake 70,000 ETH Bitcoin Breaks Below Critical $63,000 Support

    The treasury advantage 

    Back is currently preparing for a SPAC approval for Bitcoin Standard Treasury, which is estimated to occur around April. 

    Advertisement

    According to the crypto pioneer, lower Bitcoin prices during this pre-listing window would make it possible for the company to purchase more coins for its treasury. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/23/2026 - 05:17
    Bitcoin Plunges Below Key Level. Is $45K Next?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    "Depending on where the Bitcoin price is, if it holds at this level, that's actually to our advantage," Back explained. "Because we go out with a lower reference price and are able to buy more Bitcoin, making our way up the rung to probably number three in the global ranks of Bitcoin treasury companies by holdings."

    Advertisement

    Treasury companies "take Bitcoin off the market" to hold and accumulate, Back says.  

    A liquidity crunch 

    Some market observers are puzzled by the inability of institutional adoption to propel crypto prices. Back has attributed this to liquidity-related difficulties among retail investors.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 02/24/2026 - 14:30
    Bitcoin More Oversold Than Ever: Coin Bureau Founder
    ByYuri Molchan

    Traditional mutual funds can reallocate capital, but Bitcoin retail investors typically lack dry powder during such extremely severe market downturns.

    "I think Bitcoin tends to be a little weak to the downside because many of the retail investors end up being all in. And so they don't have a lot of capital to buy Bitcoin," Back said. "Whereas if you look at public company stocks or big mutual funds... they might sell some Microsoft and buy some Tesla if they think Tesla's cheaper at a given level. With Bitcoin, most of the investors are all in, so they don't have that ability to sell something else to reallocate."

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Adam Back
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 16:16
    XRP Whale Moves $127 Million as Price Dips 5%
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 16:11
    -203 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB): Whale Sends 30% of Stack to Bitget After Long-Term Holding
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 16:16
    Adam Back Sees Silver Lining in Massive Bitcoin Price Plunge
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 16:16
    XRP Whale Moves $127 Million as Price Dips 5%
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 16:11
    -203 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB): Whale Sends 30% of Stack to Bitget After Long-Term Holding
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all